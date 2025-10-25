Perfect Germaine Pratt alternative may have just landed in Raiders' lap

The Las Vegas Raiders have no business being buyers at the trade deadline. They're off to a horrid start to the 2025 NFL season, and conventional wisdom says that the Raiders are better off selling any valuable assets for draft picks and building something much more sustainable for the future.

But the new leadership tandem of Pete Carroll and John Spytek has insisted that they want to compete right now, despite an incredibly uphill battle in the AFC West this season, and for the coming years. And sometimes, there are exceptions when a great player is available, potentially on the cheap.

Las Vegas has needed a solid coverage linebacker since, well, forever. But more recently, the departure of Germaine Pratt, who spent just four games with the team this year, has left a gaping hole in the defense. Fortunately, a suitable replacement for him just became available.

Raiders should trade for Bengals LB Logan Wilson to replace Germaine Pratt

On Thursday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson had requested a trade. Despite incredible success during his six-year stint with the team, two rookie linebackers have started eating up a bulk of his reps, so the veteran wants a change of scenery.

From a pure production standpoint, Wilson is as effective a linebacker as the Raiders are going to find at the deadline. He's played 75 NFL games and amassed 536 tackles, including 19 for a loss, as well as 5.5 sacks, 11 interceptions, 25 passes defended and six forced fumbles.

Just because he's had a down year on a terrible Bengals defense does not mean that he can't provide value in Las Vegas. Devin White and Elandon Roberts have been horrible against the pass this season by every metric, so the unit needs an upgrade.

Wilson is precisely that. While his opposing quarterback rating and general numbers against the pass indicate that he's passed his peak and can't cover like he used to, they weren't any worse than Pratt's were upon his arrival in Las Vegas.

Plus, having success in Lou Anarumo's system enticed the Raiders to jump on Pratt immediately, so surely, they're interested in Wilson as well. He could be a bit like Robert Spillane was, where he's not exactly sticky in coverage, but he makes enough big plays to make up for his shortcomings.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor continues to speak highly of Wilson despite the recent trade request, as he told ESPN.

"He's handled it really well," Taylor said. "He's done a great job with the young linebackers. He's continued to be in a leadership role in our team. I know that this situation, it can be difficult and challenging. Just keep focusing on being here, working for us, trying to find ways to win."

RELATED: Raiders fans are fuming at Pete Carroll's comments after blowout vs. Chiefs

Wilson should also get credit, as, instead of just choosing to sit on the bench, take a reduced role and cash a major paycheck, the guy still wants to be a contributor. He signed a four-year, $36 million deal before the 2023 season, but hasn't exactly lived up to the billing.

Because of that contract, however, it may be tough to swing. According to Spotrac, Wilson has two years left on his deal and nearly $18 million in cap hits set to be spread between 2026 and 2027. But an out in his contract would save the Raiders between $3.6 million and $5.6 million in 2026.

None of the Raiders' three current starting linebackers is under contract for next season, and only Jamal Adams has been worthy of getting another deal. That would leave Adams, special-teamer Jon Rhattigan and young players Cody Lindenberg and Tommy Eichenberg to round out the room.

Rhattigan will never figure into the defensive game plan, and both Lindenberg and Eichenberg have failed to get on the field much at all this season. Trading for Wilson could provide an immediate upgrade, as well as some long-term stability and direction at the position.

It may not be ideal to be giving up draft assets given the current state of the team, but it shouldn't cost more than a sixth-rounder to get Wilson at this point. Hopefully, the Raiders come out on the right side of the compensatory formula and are able to acquire other picks at the deadline.

Regardless, this is a fairly low-risk proposition for Las Vegas, and it could turn into a major benefit next season. Wilson is a high-character player with a strong track record in a system the Raiders clearly feel comfortable can translate to theirs.

The Raiders will likely have competition for Wilson, and they definitely shouldn't overspend, especially in a year like this. But if he falls into their lap, or they find themselves in an advantageous position to make the trade, Las Vegas should pounce on this Germaine Pratt replacement.