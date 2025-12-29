Pete Carroll answers question every Raiders fan had after blowout Week 17 loss

The Las Vegas Raiders, one way or another, were going to make a major statement in Week 17. If they won, Pete Carroll and the coaching staff would prove that this roster is still fighting for them, and that at least they aren't the worst team in the NFL. That things could be worse.

With a loss, the statement was going to be that things are so bad in Las Vegas that a changing of the guard is necessary. A blowout loss was an even stronger version of that statement. The front office clearly stepped in earlier in the week to ensure that the Raiders did not have their best odds to win.

That was another statement in and of itself, and perhaps the most important one, which is that Carroll is not in charge. John Spytek, Tom Brady and Mark Davis are. After Sunday's 34-10 loss, it begged the question of what the veteran coach's future was in Las Vegas beyond the 2025 NFL season.

Pete Carroll is suddenly not acting confident about his future in Las Vegas

Well, thankfully, Carroll was asked that exact question during his post-game press conference, and he answered. First, a reporter asked Carroll if he felt like he still had the support of ownership despite the kind of season that they've put together.

"From all the guys I've talked to, I do feel like I have their support," Carroll said. "What does that mean? I don't know. But our conversations have been really good."

There was an obvious follow-up question to that. Carroll was then asked, based on those conversations he's had, what his confidence level is that he'll be back coaching the Silver and Black next season.

"I have no comment to make about that," Carroll said. "We're getting along great. We're communicating really well. We'll see what happens. I don't know."

On a certain level, what else is Carroll supposed to say? It's not like he can go to the podium all smug and making guarantees that he'll return when the team is 2-14, and their latest act was getting their doors blown off by the two-win Giants at home.

RELATED: Raiders' 'ideal head coach' for 2026 would be a home-run hire

But the Raiders have been getting beaten all season handily, and when Carroll has been questioned about his future, he has been way more confident in his responses. Typically, Carroll will say something to the tune of, "I can't even think like that. I know we're gonna turn this around."

Now, however, he is openly questioning the meaning of his apparently good conversations with the team's ownership, and he has "no comment" to make about his future. This is a far cry from the coach who promised 10 wins before the year and never backed down during the disappointing season.

Something about Carroll feels defeated in press conferences lately. More than usual. Especially in this one. Perhaps the veteran coach sees the writing on the wall for his illustrious career, and he knows that his days are numbered in Las Vegas.

Or, perhaps the guy just really hates losing. He's never led a team this bad, and as an eternal optimist, it has to be difficult straddling those two lines. Carroll's future will be a topic of discussion in the very near future, and perhaps a week from now, we'll be writing about his firing on Black Monday.

Maybe the 74-year-old coach will be back next season. Who knows? After a year of being certain that he'll get to run it back and assuring fans that things are fine, Carroll doesn't seem to have confidence in what his future holds anymore, either.