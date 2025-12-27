Raiders' 'ideal head coach' for 2026 would be a home-run hire

The Las Vegas Raiders have cycled through head coaches since reaching the Super Bowl in 2002. The franchise is on its 14th head coach in the last 23 years. The Raiders had just 12 head coaches before the 2002 season when Bill Callahan took over for Jon Gruden, a span that dates back to 1960.

Las Vegas has employed five head coaches in the past five years, and it may be considering yet another coaching change this offseason. While Pete Carroll was expected to bring stability to the franchise, he has done the opposite, as the team is currently 2-13.

They control their own destiny to land the first overall pick for the first time since 2007, as two more losses would guarantee the top pick. If Las Vegas does move on from Carroll, one head coach candidate, who was named an ideal fit, could transform a young offense.

The Raiders' offense would drastically improve with Mike LaFleur

With two more losses to end the season, the Raiders would be in a position to draft a quarterback of their choice in the first round for the first time since selecting JaMarcus Russell first overall back in 2007.

While that move didn't work out, it is long overdue for the franchise to take another swing at fixing the most important position in the sport. If Las Vegas can land the first pick and bring in either Fernando Mendoza or Dante Moore, the front office would be wise to pair them with a young offensive mind.

Bleacher Report's Moe Moton labeled Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur as the ideal fit for the Raiders' potential head coaching vacancy.

"LaFleur isn't the hottest name among the young candidates, but the Raiders should think highly of Sean McVay's coaching tree," Moton wrote. "LaFleur's older brother, Matt, also served as McVay's offensive coordinator before becoming the Green Bay Packers head coach in 2019. Kevin O'Connell held the same position before he accepted the Minnesota Vikings' head coaching position in 2022. Both are winning more than 62 percent of their games as leaders of NFC North squads."

LaFleur, who broke onto the scene in the NFL at the age of 27 as an offensive intern with the Cleveland Browns back in 2014, has spent the past five years as an offensive coordinator. The first two years were with the New York Jets.

He was put in a less-than-ideal situation, as Zach Wilson, Mike White, Joe Flacco, and Chris Streveler all made at least one start under center during his tenure. It's hard to judge him too harshly based on that.

He has spent the past three seasons with the Rams, where he has thrived alongside Sean McVay. Los Angeles ranks first in the league in scoring offense and passing touchdowns, second in total yards and passing yards, fifth in rushing yards, and seventh in rushing touchdowns.

As Moton mentioned, coaches from the McVay tree have typically thrived when given the opportunity to become head coaches, including LaFleur's older brother, Matt. The Raiders' job may not be too enticing for a first-time head coach, but that could change drastically over the next two weeks.

Offensive coaches typically love to have their choice at quarterback, and the opportunity to select first overall could be enough to sway LaFleur into taking the job. Add in the fact that Las Vegas has young, dynamic weapons in Ashton Jeanty and Brock Bowers, who are still on their rookie deals, and it is not hard to see why the gig could be one of the most coveted this offseason.

Of course, this all banks on the Raiders dropping their final two games, and the front office would still have to fix the offensive line and land a true lead wide receiver. Still, if the Raiders do land the top pick, it is hard to see a world where their top candidates turn them down, as was the case last offseason.

While Las Vegas would have to identify which candidate is the best fit, it is hard to argue against the success LaFleur is having this season. The opportunity to land a young offensive mind who has had plenty of success could have a long-term impact on whichever rookie quarterback is brought in.