Pete Carroll could unleash 5 surprise Raiders Pro Bowlers in 2025

The Las Vegas Raiders are expecting to take a major leap this season under new head coach Pete Carroll. The Super Bowl-winning coach has brought his incredible culture and know-how to the desert, which could be pivotal for several of the team's players.

Last season, the roster was not devoid of talent, but a poor overall situation prevented anybody from reaching their true peak. Under Carroll, however, several talented players on the Raiders' roster are primed for breakout years.

Despite having strong careers up to this point, none of the five players listed below have ever made a Pro Bowl. Their luck should change this season with a more capable coaching staff and team surrounding them.

Raiders could have 5 first-time Pro Bowlers in 2025 under Pete Carroll

Germaine Pratt

Pratt just joined the Raiders last week, and he is yet to even suit up for as much as a practice for the Silver and Black. However, defensive coordinator Patrick Graham has been a miracle worker with linebackers, turning Denzel Perryman and Robert Spillane into Pro Bowl-level players.

Graham should be able to do the same thing with Pratt, who comes in with more talent, notoriety and experience than either of those two players. If he can be the force in the middle of the Las Vegas defense that most expect him to be, then one could pencil him in for a Pro Bowl in 2025.

Jackson Powers-Johnson

Powers-Johnson had a strong rookie campaign despite missing a good portion of the offseason program, missing several games and switching back and forth between positions. Now, however, he had a healthy offseason and is locked in at center for the 2025 season.

The second-year player should take a huge leap under Coach Carroll and alongside an offensive line that returns at least four of its five starters. Not only does Powers-Johnson have some nastiness to his game, but he is a fan favorite, and that will pay dividends in the voting process for the Pro Bowl.

Kolton Miller

Despite missing just seven games in his career and consistently being one of the best left tackles in the NFL, Miller is yet to make a Pro Bowl in his seven-year career. With a strong offense led by a capable quarterback and play-caller, however, this seems like the year it will all come together.

Miller also missed time last preseason with an injury, but he has been fully healthy throughout the offseason program in 2025. While his contract situation may not be resolved quite yet, he can force the Raiders' hand with a Pro Bowl campaign this year.

Christian Wilkins

Wilkins is another player who has been considered in the upper echelon at his position throughout his career but is yet to be honored with a Pro Bowl. Even during his 9.0 sack, 10 tackle-for-loss campaign in 2023, Wilkins was snubbed from making the team.

This year, if he can stay healthy, he should be a shoo-in to make the Pro Bowl alongside Maxx Crosby, Adam Butler and Malcolm Koonce. With Butler and Crosby eating up double teams, Wilkins should have a free run to wreak havoc and make his case undeniable.

Jakobi Meyers

Based on Meyers' trajectory, a Pro Bowl feels like the next step for the six-year veteran. He eclipsed 1,000 yards for the first time in his career last season despite a poor quarterback situation, so he should be equipped to make another jump with Geno Smith under center.

Brock Bowers should eat up a lot of targets for the Silver and Black, and Ashton Jeanty should improve the team's ability to run the ball. But with a more efficient and successful offense, this will raise the profile of Meyers, who will still be the team's top receiver in 2025.