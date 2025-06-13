Raiders' minicamp starters have Pete Carroll's fingerprints all over them

The Las Vegas Raiders made no shortage of changes this offseason when owner Mark Davis hired head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek to run the show for the Silver and Black.

With plenty of turnover during the free agency period, 11 new draft picks and another 15 or so undrafted free agents, this roster should look almost unrecognizable from last year's four-win team.

During the team's OTAs and mandatory minicamp, these new players were already making an impact for the Raiders, highlighting the fact that a completely new era is underway in Las Vegas.

The Pete Carroll era is fully underway for the Las Vegas Raideres

Based on a conglomeration of reports from The Athletic's Tashan Reed and ESPN's Ryan McFadden, the starters at Raiders minicamp have largely been comprised of new additions. Below is a list of the team's offensive starters during the offseason program.

QB Geno Smith

RB Ashton Jeanty

WR Jakobi Meyers

WR Dont'e Thornton Jr.

TE Brock Bowers

WR Tre Tucker/TE Michael Mayer

LT Kolton Miller

LG Dylan Parham

C Jackson Powers-Johnson

RG Alex Cappa

RT DJ Glaze

Of the team's 11 starters, four are new additions. The offensive line is largely intact from last season, but Smith, Jeanty and Thornton have all seemingly stepped into starting roles immediately. Rookie guard Caleb Rogers has mixed in with the first team at right guard as well.

RELATED: Raiders' unique Ashton Jeanty role is already defying conventional wisdom

Based on the same reporting, here has been the team's starting defense at minicamp.

DE Maxx Crosby

DT Adam Butler

DT Leki Fotu

DE Malcolm Koonce

LB Elandon Roberts

LB Devin White

CB Darien Porter

CB Eric Stokes

S Isaiah Pola-Mao

S Jeremy Chinn

SCB Lonnie Johnson

Obviously, Christian Wilkins will start in place of Leki Fotu if he returns from injury, and Germaine Pratt, the team's most recent addition, will likely start in place of White. But throughout the offseason, the team has deployed seven new starters on defense.

This means that, all told, 11 of the team's 22 starters are new additions, either from free agency or the 2025 NFL Draft. Pete Carroll and John Spytek are all about competition, but it seems like the new blood is already taking center stage in Las Vegas.

After a four-win season in 2024, drastic changes needed to be made, so Raider Nation should really have no quarrels about a massive overhaul. Las Vegas upgraded their front office, head coach and quarterback, which are typically the three components that make franchises great. All the rest is just gravy.