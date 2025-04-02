Pete Carroll's dream for Raiders training camp dealt a crushing blow

The Las Vegas Raiders returned to their California roots last summer by hosting their training camp in Costa Mesa, California. The four years prior, the team had held their preseason program at the team facility in Henderson, Nevada, but head coach Antonio Pierce wanted a change of scenery.

However, the team ran into several obstacles when they returned to the Los Angeles area. Not only were fans unable to attend, but the team was unable to market itself because of two other NFL teams holding their camps in the area.

New head coach Pete Carroll sought to mitigate that this offseason by moving training camp back to Redwood Middle School in Napa, California, which the Raiders called home for 25 years after they moved back to Oakland from Los Angeles.

However, there may have been a snag in the new coach's plan.

Raiders receive update on moving training camp to Napa

On Monday, the Las Vegas Review-Journal's Vincent Bonsignore reported that owner Mark Davis expects training camp to be held in Henderson, Nevada, once again this offseason, and the dream of moving the preseason to Napa is unlikely to come true.

Just an fYI after talking to @Raiders owner Mark Davis: It doesn't look like training camp in Napa is happening this year. Raiders expect to be in Henderson this summer. — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) March 31, 2025

This news may come as a disappointment to Raiders star tight end Brock Bowers, who is a Napa native. After spending his college years at Georgia and playing his rookie season in Las Vegas, it would have been a cool full-circle moment to see the First-Team All-Pro return to the fields that made him.

However, the Raiders are heading back to the desert and will have to practice early in the morning or late at night to avoid the Las Vegas summer heat.

This will be a bit further for most Raiders fans to travel, but perhaps it will encourage the people of Las Vegas to support the team more than they have in recent seasons.