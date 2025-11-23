Pete Carroll gave Raiders fans what they wanted with Week 12 inactives

The Las Vegas Raiders have a favorable matchup on the docket in Week 12, as the 2-8 Cleveland Browns will travel to Allegiant Stadium for a Sunday afternoon game. Not only that, but they'll be facing rookie Shedeur Sanders in his first career NFL start.

Of course, Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is sure to wreak some havoc, and the Raiders' offensive line is likely to struggle against Cleveland's run defense. But the franchise has to remain optimistic about its chances, as this is one of just two realistically winnable games left in 2025.

Head coach Pete Carroll has also made no concessions about this season despite Las Vegas' 2-8 record this late in the year. As such, the Raiders are doing everything that they can to win now, even if it adversely affects their position in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Raiders make rookie G Caleb Rogers active for first timein career

That starts with putting who Carroll and the coaching staff believe is the right combination on the field for the clash with the Browns. Ahead of the Week 12 matchup, Las Vegas released its inactives list, and fans have to be happy, as the veteran coach gave them what they wanted.

For the first time in his career, rookie guard Caleb Rogers will be active on Sunday. After being a third-round selection in last April's draft, the Texas Tech product was made a healthy scratch for the first 10 games of the season.

Carroll and the staff came under plenty of fire for these decisions, especially last week, with starting right guard Jackson Powers-Johnson on the Injured Reserve. In Week 11, the team elevated practice squad guard Atonio Mafi in his place, but they opted against that for the battle with Cleveland.

RELATED: Maxx Crosby calls out 2-8 Raiders in a message they need to hear

It is unknown if Rogers will start against the Browns, but that seems unlikely. However, the Raiders should still give him some reps on special teams at least, and he is well-positioned now to enter the game in a bind, if needed.

Among the other inactives are Zamir White, who has not played since Week 5, Jamin Davis, who played well in his season debut last week, Leki Fotu, who has been in and out of the lineup this year, and Tonka Hemingway, who failed to get the nod over fellow rookie J.J. Pegues.

Aidan O'Connell is also inactive this week in his first game back from injury, but he will be the emergency quarterback on Sunday. That means that Kenny Pickett will back up Geno Smith against Cleveland, and O'Connell can only play if Smith and Pickett both get injured.