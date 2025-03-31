Pete Carroll gives an emphatic answer about Geno Smith's contract uncertainty

The Las Vegas Raiders made one of the biggest moves of the offseason when new general manager John Spytek traded a third-round pick to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for two-time Pro Bowl quarterback Geno Smith.

Last season, the Raiders had two undesirable options under center, but now, they'll have a competent, high-end starter who already has a rapport with head coach Pete Carroll. Smith had the two best seasons of his career in Seattle under Carroll, and that momentum is expected to continue in Las Vegas.

However, the two sides have yet to agree on the terms of Smith's new contract extension. While many in Raider Nation have been worried about what this delay could mean, Carroll set the record straight on Monday at the NFL Owners Meetings.

Pete Carroll provides update on Geno Smith contract situation

Carroll met with the media on Monday morning and was very quickly asked about the team's new quarterback and where his contract extension stood. He was candid in his response.

"We're working on it," said Carroll. "We are going to get a number of years from Geno (Smith)."

This should be music to the ears of Raider Nation. While most would simply want the deal to be done already, the new regime is being careful in how they attack any and all transactions, which is a bit different than it has been in years past.

When Jon Gruden took over the team, there was no conversation to be had for star edge rusher Khalil Mack, who was traded before ever playing a snap for the team's new coach. However, the Raiders acquired Smith this offseason with the intent to extend him, so the delay is likely due to a disagreement on the fine details of the contract, which can be ironed out unceremoniously.

The minute that Smith signs his new deal, he will likely address the media from the team's headquarters in Henderson, Nevada, and this small bit of stress will be water under the bridge. Smith will be the team's quarterback for the next several years, and hopefully, the team can look back and laugh at this small bit of "drama" in the early weeks of his Raiders tenure.