Pete Carroll giving final chance to Raiders veteran before tough decisions are made

The Las Vegas Raiders entered training camp with positional battles throughout the roster. While the franchise made big-time moves to acquire Geno Smith and draft Ashton Jeanty in the offseason, it was clear that the offensive line needed work in order to get the most out of the new tandem.

In 2024, Las Vegas allowed 50 sacks, which was tied for the seventh-most in the NFL. Meanwhile, they struggled to create running lanes as their 79.8 rushing yards per game and 3.6 rushing yards per attempt were both the worst in the league by a significant margin.

A rib injury to Alex Cappa seemingly solidified that the starting offensive line would be Kolton Miller, Dylan Parham, Jordan Meredith, Jackson Powers-Johnson and DJ Glaze. The latest comments from head coach Pete Carroll suggest that things are not exactly decided.

Raiders HC Pete Carroll hints that offensive line battle is still ongoing

At the onset of training camp, it appeared that Powers-Johnson would serve as the Raiders' starting center this season. Reports, however, emerged that he was struggling to distinguish himself, and he has since been moved back to guard, with Meredith taking over the center duties.

The second-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft found himself in an unexpected training camp battle this offseason. An injury to Cappa seemingly gave him the inside track to begin the season in the starting lineup, but Carroll suggested in a recent press conference that this may not be the case.

"Well, we can't do any more than his injury allows, so we've got to wait it out. We’ve got a couple (of) good weeks here, and I know he's feeling way better, but when he gets his chances, he's going to have to make the most of them. JPJ is getting more comfortable," Carroll said. "He continues to be really physical at the spot, and he's a strong and powerful guy, so he's making progress. Jordan is really holding on to his spot. I really like him playing there for us. I think it just helps everybody, and that's a real positive aspect if your front cover and your center can really communicate and be consistent and be on point all the time. But as soon as Alex is ready to go, he'll be battling again and get jumped back in there. But I don't know when that's going to be."

Based on Carroll's comments, it appears that Meredith has a stronghold on the center position. Meanwhile, Cappa returned to practice on Tuesday and was also listed alongside Powers-Johnson as the first team right guard on the depth chart.

The idea of Powers-Johnson beginning the season as a backup is certainly disheartening for both the young offensive lineman and Raider Nation. While he showed plenty of potential as a rookie, it appears he has taken a step in the wrong direction or is not favored by the new regime.

His status as a second-round draft pick entering his second season left fans with big expectations, but he has work to do in the final week of the preseason if he wants to begin the season in the starting lineup.

