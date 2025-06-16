Pete Carroll is already making an Ashton Jeanty gamble (but don't panic yet)

Perhaps the worst-kept secret of the offseason was that the Las Vegas Raiders were going to make a major change at running back. After managing a league-worst 79.8 rushing yards per game last season, they could not justify keeping things the same.

New general manager John Spytek started revamping the room with the addition of veteran Raheem Mostert in free agency. Mostert already has a rapport with new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, but he is far from a workhorse back at this juncture in his career.

Head coach Pete Carroll got his wish when the Raiders landed highly touted Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Jeanty has been regarded as a generational prospect and is expected to shoulder the load in Las Vegas immediately.

Pete Carroll plans to use committee approach for Raiders running backs

However, Carroll threw a wrench into things when spoke to the media after mandatory minicamp last week. He implied that instead of cutting the rookie loose during his first NFL season, the team intended to employ a committee approach.

“I love having multiple guys play. I’m not relying on one guy," Carroll said. "Whatever it takes to get it done. We’re going to let the guys play for their playtime. Raheem, I love having him. He’s an experienced guy, he’s been a great speedster for years. We’ve defended him for years and he’s been a nightmare for us.”

While this may feel like a disappointment for the section of Raider Nation that was hoping for big numbers from the rookie running back, this may not be such a bad thing. Las Vegas could be a playoff team this season, but they are not likely in a Super Bowl window, and it could be seen as unwise to put wear and tear on Jeanty's body this early.

Plus, Chip Kelly proved last season at Ohio State that he can strike a perfect balance between two running backs. Quinshon Judkins had 1,221 all-purpose yards and 16 touchdowns and TreVeyon Henderson recorded 1,300 yards and 11 touchdowns for the Buckeyes in 2024.

If Jeanty and Mostert put up similar numbers this season for the Silver and Black, it is hard to imagine anyone in Raider Nation feeling upset. Sincere McCormick could also earn a share of snaps as well, which could theoretically keep opposing defenses guessing and the Raiders' running back room fresh.

Jeanty is a pivotal piece of the future in Las Vegas. While he should still take on a majority of the snaps in 2025, having two solid pieces to relieve him can only increase his longevity and effectiveness, especially as a rookie.