Raiders' unique Ashton Jeanty role is already defying conventional wisdom

The Las Vegas Raiders took a leap of faith with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft by selecting Ashton Jeanty. While many felt that this team had too many problems to take a luxury in the first round, especially in a deep running back draft, someone had to end up with the class' best prospect.

Fortunately, that team was the Raiders, who averaged a league-worst 79.8 yards per game last season. After a poor 2024 campaign from Zamir White and adding only veteran Raheem Mostert in free agency, Jeanty has become the obvious workhorse back in Las Vegas.

While his running prowess cannot be questioned, many wondered if Jeanty could be a three-down back in the NFL because he had just 138 receiving yards during his final collegiate season at Boise State.

Ashton Jeanty is a jack-of-all-trades for the Raiders

Luckily, offensive coordinator Chip Kelly has already defied these notions during OTAs and mandatory minicamp. Raiders.com reporter Levi Edwards wrote in last week's mailbag that Jeanty has been a bit of a Swiss army knife at practices.

"There's no doubt his usage will be high as a rusher, as the Silver and Black ranked 32nd in rushing yards last season," Edwards wrote. "But it seems Kelly is placing Jeanty all over the field, giving him more opportunities to get the ball in open space in last week's practices. This included screen passes and getting the ball to the running back out in the flat."

This may sound like typical usage for a running back, but it goes against what most felt Jeanty's role would be as a rookie. It is important to keep in mind that during his second season at Boise State, Jeanty caught 43 passes for 569 yards and five touchdowns, so he is more than capable as a receiver.

However, while fans were finally simmering down from the excitement that Jeanty may be on the field for all three downs, they got another surprising update. During Tuesday's media availability, kicker Daniel Carlson may have accidentally leaked that Jeanty was back returning kicks.

While this fell on deaf ears for the most part, Vegas Sports Today's Sean Zittel captured a video of the Raiders' young star working as a kick returner.

The Raiders try out Ashton Jeanty as a kick-return guy, on their final day of mandatory mini-camp.



🎥: By @Sean_Zittel, Vegas Sports Today#RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/E6XIP1dyMc — Vegas Sports Today (@VegasSportsTD) June 12, 2025

Raider Nation would surely like to see their young star get as many touches as possible during his rookie campaign. However, there is an argument to be made that playing special teams could increase his risk of injury.

Jeanty easily has what it takes to be a star in the return game, but he is more vital to the Raiders' rushing attack. Getting injured, banged up or even tired from playing extra reps could hurt his productivity, and the Las Vegas offense as a whole.

Players like Tyreek Hill and Steve Smith Sr. were able to be productive in both facets of the game as young players, but their respective teams did not use premier draft capital on them like the Raiders did on Jeanty. Plus, they were not the centerpiece of their team's passing attacks, whereas Jeanty will be the featured runner in Las Vegas on Day 1.

Ultimately, head coach Pete Carroll is likely just trying things out at minicamp, as this is an exploratory period for the coaches as well. However, Raider Nation may have mixed feelings if their crown jewel is back returning kicks.