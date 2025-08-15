Pete Carroll is already raving about Raiders' recent defensive addition

Pete Carroll and John Syptek almost completely retooled the Las Vegas Raiders' defense in their first offseason with the franchise. The new head coach and general manager were not done making moves as training camp got underway.

The Raiders parted ways with cornerback Jakorian Bennett, trading him to the Philadelphia Eagles for defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV. The newest member of the Silver and Black appeared in all 17 games and four postseason games last season for the Super Bowl champions.

He played just under 16% of the defensive snaps, as he was buried on the depth chart, given the Eagles' talent and depth at the position. Booker still recorded 18 total tackles, eight solo tackles, two tackles for loss, 1.0 sack and one pass defended despite his limited playing time.

Raiders recent DT addition Thomas Booker praised by HC Pete Carroll

Booker has reportedly made an impact on the Raiders' defensive line during his brief time at training camp with the team. The fifth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft was once again a standout during Thursday's joint practice with the San Francisco 49ers.

Following the practice, Carroll praised his ability to quickly pick things up in Las Vegas. He also touched on Booker's high character and how excited he is to have the young defensive tackle in the fold.

"He's done really well. I mean, quick learner, just picks stuff up right off the bat," Carroll said. "He's right now battling to play a lot and, so, that means he's going with ones quite a bit. He deserves to. He's already shown that. I'm really excited about our chance to get him here, and he's an amazing kid. I can't wait for you guys to talk to him, to hear from him. He's really something."

Booker is currently listed as a fourth-stringer on the Raiders depth chart behind all eight other defensive tackles on the roster. However, it is clear that the coaching staff does not view him as a potential cut candidate.

Instead, it appears that Las Vegas' newest addition has the opportunity to start alongside Adam Butler on the interior defensive line if he can gain ground on players like Jonah Laulu, Zachary Carter and Leki Fotu, who is currently sidelined with an injury.

He did not play much in the preseason opener, recording just one solo tackle, but he flashed at times. Fans will likely have the opportunity to see much more of Booker in Week 2 of the preseason, as, based on Carroll's comments, he seemingly has a strong grasp of the defensive scheme already.

