Pete Carroll just waived a Raiders draft pick that ran out of chances

The Las Vegas Raiders have had no stability in recent years, which makes it difficult for players to find their footing. This can especially be true for end-of-the-roster players, who are seemingly fighting for their NFL lives each and every offseason.

Late-round picks, undrafted signings and cheap free agent additions are typically gambles by regimes, banking on a high-end trait or two that fits their vision. When a new leadership tandem comes in, however, there is no guarantee that they will see what the previous brass saw.

Las Vegas released its initial 53-man roster on Tuesday as they prepare for the 2025 NFL season. Unfortunately, as part of the moves to whittle the team down from 91 to 53, Pete Carroll and John Spytek had to waive a recent draft pick who has seemingly run out of chances.

Raiders waived 2024 seventh-round safety Trey Taylor

Safety Trey Taylor was selected in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft out of the Air Force Academy by Tom Telesco and Antonio Pierce. Despite being a late selection, he came to Las Vegas highly coveted as he won the Jim Thorpe Award for the nation's best defensive back his senior year.

Unfortunately, an injury set him back early in his rookie season, and he was unable to get on the field much in 2024. He did play 155 special teams snaps, but he never played a single down for Patrick Graham and the defense.

Taylor was given ample opportunities to prove himself to the new regime this offseason, but he was ultimately not up to the task again. This spurred his being waived by the team on Tuesday afternoon, which means he'll now head to the waiver wire.

There is a chance that he could land back in Las Vegas on the practice squad, but it seems like the second-year player is far from a significant role. The writing was on the wall this offseason when the team extended Isaiah Pola-Mao and signed Jeremy Chinn, Terrell Edmunds and Lonnie Johnson Jr.

Even with Johnson on IR and Edmunds not making the 53-man roster, Taylor was still the odd man out in the safety room. The Raiders would seemingly rather roll with four players at the position or go sign another player than employ Taylor's talents at this moment.

The good news is that his NFL career is far from over, whether that is with the Silver and Black or another franchise. Taylor is still a big, athletic safety with plenty of promise and could be a worthwhile project, but it will take some time and development before a team trusts him on their 53-man roster.

