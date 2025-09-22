Pete Carroll keeps committing malpractice by avoiding a no-brainer decision

The Las Vegas Raiders have struggled to get going during the 2025 NFL season due to a myriad of issues. In one game, it's Geno Smith committing too many turnovers, in another, the special teams unit is full of holes, and the defense completely crumbles against the run.

But there is one issue that has remained throughout the team's first three games, win or lose: the offensive line. Las Vegas did not bring in much competition for the group this offseason, but that's because they were a solidly above-average unit in 2024, perhaps close to a top-10 group.

New head coach Pete Carroll made a few changes this offseason, however, and the unit is not responding well. While mixing around the three starters on the interior is turning out to be ill-advised, there is a more glaring issue, which is the offensive line coach.

Raiders must fire OL coach Brennan Carroll after brutal Week 3 showing

When the same five starters take the field again the following season and an $11 million free agent mixes in, the expectation is that the group's cohesion will net a better result. Also, two of the starters from last year were rookies, so their Year 2 growth could elevate the unit as well.

Unfortunately, that has not been the case under Las Vegas' new offensive line coach. The unit has been so bad through three weeks that Carroll truly has no choice but to point the finger at this coach and fire him. The only issue is that Brennan Carroll, Pete's son, holds this position.

It is unlikely that Pete will fire his son just three games into the season, so for now, both the team and Raider Nation are stuck with him. The offensive line looks downright lost out there, and the entire offense and team are paying the price for it.

RELATED: Raiders clearly already regret bold offseason veteran signing

Things cannot continue to go on like this if the Raiders want to be competitive. Rookie running back Ashton Jeanty is getting stifled on nearly every carry, and his growth is being stunted because the offensive line has had zero ability to pave a lane for him. Through three games, Jeanty has been hit at or behind the line of scrimmage on 57% of his rushes, which is unacceptable.

Quarterback Geno Smith, though not absolved of blame for holding the ball too long sometimes, cannot operate comfortably either if the offensive line is going to get pushed back into him or allow free rushers constantly. On Sunday, the unit gave up an absurd 28 pressures on 34 dropbacks, including 15 hurries, five unblocked pressures and five sacks.

The offensive line has been the Raiders' weakest link, by far, through three games in the 2025 NFL season. The team and fan base should not need to see more of Brennan Carroll's unit before changes are being made, and Pete Carroll is committing malpractice by keeping this coach in the building.

More Raiders news and analysis