Pete Carroll offers no real answers on Raiders' stunning Christian Wilkins release

As recently as the start of training camp, there was uncertainty about when defensive tackle Christian Wilkins might be available again for the Las Vegas Raiders. Last Thursday, things took a dramatic turn when Wilkins was released.

The team cited a disagreement about his rehab process for the foot injury that cost him the majority of last season as the reason for his release. Wilkins also filed a grievance in an attempt not to lose the $35.2 million in remaining guaranteed money he had in the four-year, $110 million deal he signed.

Las Vegas voided that money in early June, and Wilkins waited until the last day of a 50-day window to file a grievance. Last Friday, Raiders head coach Pete Carroll mostly deferred to the statement that the team put out in his comments about the decision to release Wilkins.

"It took a long time to make our decision,” Carroll said. “We watched our way through the whole thing. We’re keeping really clear with what we said. I think there was no clear path to his return, and so we just had to move on.”

Pete Carroll continues to say little about Christian Wilkins decision

On Monday's edition of "The Pat McAfee Show", ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that a potentially inappropriate incident between Wilkins and a teammate also played a part in his release. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk added to the speculation by saying that he heard a different story than Schefter did.

Suffice to say, there's a ton of speculation out there and very little, if anything, that is confirmed or concrete. On Tuesday, Carroll was asked once again if he had any comment about Wilkins, but this time, as it pertained to Schefter's report from Monday.

"Really, I don’t. I have no comment to make,” Carroll said. “We made a decision on what we’re doing, and we’re moving with it. We’ll see how that all unveils itself in time.”

RELATED: Raiders clearly refuse to make same mistakes under Pete Carroll and John Spytek

Since there's a looming legal battle with the NFLPA involved, Carroll cannot, and should not, say anything about the situation. The Raiders feel that they have a hand to play, and it should not be revealed right now.

The speculation that's already out there doesn't need to be added to. With that in mind, Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler hit the absolutely appropriate note about the Wilkins situation when he was asked about it on Tuesday. It felt like he perhaps knew something about his former teammate.

"Whatever you're going through as a person, athlete, non-athlete, whatever your struggle is, you got something going on in life, talk to somebody," Butler said. "Someone out there in this world full of millions of people will listen. Willing to listen, hear you out, and work through whatever you need to work through."

I asked #Raiders DT Adam Butler about the Christian Wilkins situation and things got deep about mental health.



"Whatever you're going through as a person – athlete, non-athlete – whatever your struggle is, you got something going on in life, talk to somebody. Someone out there… pic.twitter.com/5Ng5Nm7MWS — Nick Walters (@nickwalt) July 29, 2025

More Raiders news