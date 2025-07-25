Raiders explain why Christian Wilkins was stunningly cut in statement

The Las Vegas Raiders may have planned to go into the 2025 season knowing that they had an injured albatross in defensive tackle Christian Wilkins one year after he signed a four-year, $110 million contract to leave the Miami Dolphins, but Pete Carroll and John Spytek had other ideas.

The Raiders decided to release Wilkins, meaning that they paid a nine-figure sum for five games on the field. The stunning move, which will force Las Vegas to take on a hefty sum of guaranteed money still to be owed to Wilkins, was a move that stunned the rest of the NFL world.

The Raiders clarified their direction in a statement posted on social media, claiming that the franchise has "a Commitment to Excellence both on and off the field" and added that "with no clear path or plan for future return to play from Christian, this transaction was necessary for the entire organization to move forward and prepare for the new season."

Raiders release statement explaining stunning Christian Wilkins release

Wilkins was a solid defensive tackle for the Miami Dolphins before coming to Las Vegas, peaking with a 2023 season in which he tallied nine sacks. While he figured to improve the Raiders' defensive line, former GM Tom Telesco was widely believed to have overpaid in securing his services.

Wilkins ended his Raiders career with just 17 tackles and two sacks in five games. With a lack of clarity regarding how severe his injury is and how close he is to returning to the field of play, it seems unlikely that he will quickly find a suitor who is willing to roll the dice on him and his talent.

The Raiders have suddenly formed one of the worst defensive tackle rooms in the league, as Adam Butler and seldom-used former Cardinals and Jets run-stuffer Leki Fotu are projected to be the two starters. Undrafted free agent Zach Carter is still around, and a pair of rookies in fourth-rounder Tonka Hemingway and sixth-rounder JJ Pegues might play enhanced roles in their first seasons.

The Raiders have had some terrible free agent contracts throughout their history, but it is by no means hyperbolic to suggest that this is immediately shooting right to the top (or bottom) of that dubious list. Las Vegas thought they were getting a game-changer. They got five games, injury problems, and some financial issues that will haunt this team for the next few years.