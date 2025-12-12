Pete Carroll ruled out Geno Smith and confused Raiders fans in the process

After getting hurt against the Denver Broncos last Sunday and failing to practice this week, fans were simply awaiting the Las Vegas Raiders' official announcement that Geno Smith would not play in Week 15 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Well, that came on Friday afternoon, as head coach Pete Carroll took the podium and confirmed that backup Kenny Pickett would indeed start this weekend, not only against his old team, but his favorite childhood team.

"Kenny's gonna play," Carroll said. "Geno won't make it back. We tried, couldn't get it done in this amount of time, but he'll have a really good chance to be back next week, so Kenny's gonna take the lead (this week)."

Pete Carroll ruled out Geno Smith but wasn't clear about anything else

That feels pretty cut-and-dry. Pickett will start because Smith isn't healthy enough to play, but next week, if Smith is feeling better, he'll be back in the starting lineup. But then things took an interesting turn during Carroll's media availability.

After heaping praise on Pickett and stating that he had the utmost confidence in the backup quarterback because of his recent showing, his preparation, having a good week of practice and his history of playing on the East Coast, Carroll was asked about Smith's specific injuries.

Carroll said that, with the long flights back and forth from Las Vegas, it would behoove Smith not to have him go through that, since he is dealing with a lower back injury, and things like that can tighten up while sitting in an airplane seat.

But... Smith left Sunday's game with a right hand and a right shoulder injury. Yes, he was listed on the injury report this week with a back injury, in addition to the right shoulder injury, but Carroll told reporters on Friday that Smith's shoulder injury was manageable.

It is unclear exactly when Smith injured his lower back. The Raiders' official team reports indicated that he left Sunday's game with a right shoulder injury, and it wasn't until Wednesday's injury report that anyone knew Smith had an ailment pertaining to his back.

Then, things got really weird.

One reporter asked Carroll if, based on his comments about not putting Smith through the rigors of a long plane trip, if Smith was even traveling with the team to Philadelphia this weekend. Carroll's response, as always, was a bit cryptic.

"I'll let you know that later," Carroll said. "Well, it's not for you or him, it's just, why would we tell people that?"

Gamesmanship is certainly important, and Carroll is all about a competitive advantage. But if Smith is not healthy enough to start, why does it matter if Carroll reveals whether or not he is traveling with the team? Is Carroll trying to hint that Smith could somehow be the emergency third quarterback?

As a clever follow up question, that same reporter asked whether sixth-round rookie signal-caller Cam Miller, currently on the practice squad, would serve as the emergency third quarterback. Carroll, again, provided no answer, saying "We'll have to wait and see."

It really doesn't make much sense for Carroll to try and play mind games with the Eagles here, so it certainly begs the question of what exactly is happening. In all likelihood, Smith is too hurt to play or travel, Carroll slipped up in admitting that, and Carroll panicked when a reporter pointed it out to him.

Pickett will start, Aidan O'Connell will be the backup, and Miller should be the emergency third-string quarterback. Smith will likely be at home watching it on TV just like the rest of us. But Carroll didn't mind confusing the fan base in the process.