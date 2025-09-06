Pete Carroll's distinct history signals win could be in store for Raiders in Week 1

The Las Vegas Raiders were the worst team in the AFC West last season. While Antonio Pierce was a fan favorite in 2023, it was clear that the first-time head coach was not ready to compete with the likes of Andy Reid, Jim Harbaugh and Sean Payton, so the franchise made a splash move in the offseason as they brought in Pete Carroll to lead things.

His 170 wins are tied for the 17th-most in league history and the fourth-most among active head coaches. Carroll also has postseason success, winning 11 games, which is tied for 11th-most all-time and third-most among active head coaches, and one Super Bowl title.

The newest Raiders head coach has the background to compete with the division's elite leaders, giving the fanbase plenty of hope entering the season. If history is any indication of how things will play out, Las Vegas should get off to a strong start against the New England Patriots in Week 1.

Pete Carroll's past suggests that his Raiders tenure could start strong

Las Vegas will mark the fifth team Carroll has been the head coach of at the college or professional level, as he previously led the New York Jets, New England Patriots, USC Trojans and Seattle Seahawks.

He has started his tenure with a win in each of those destinations, something that should give Raiders fans optimism heading into a matchup with a Patriots team that also finished 4-13 last season.

Furthermore, each of his NFL stints began with a blowout victory, as his three teams combined to outscore their opponents 95-16. His tenure at USC also appeared headed to a blowout as they were up 21-3 before a late touchdown made the final score an 11-point game.

Bleacher Report's Moe Moton also shared an interesting tidbit as he noted that Carroll consistently had his team prepared to travel to the East Coast early in the season, which is something the Raiders have struggled with in recent years.

"Pete Carroll’s Seahawks won the first 1 p.m. ET kickoff game on the schedule 7 consecutive times," Moton wrote. "2023: @ DET 2022: @ DET 2021: @ IND 2020: @ ATL 2019: @ PIT 2018: vs. OAK (Wembley Stadium) 2016 @ NYJ. His teams travelled well early."

All of the numbers point to Carroll's tenure with the Raiders getting off to a strong start. While Las Vegas certainly has work to do to prove that they are better than last year's team, the upgraded coaching staff and roster has plenty of promise.

There are still major question marks, but Carroll's history of traveling well and winning in his debut at every stop, combined with an opponent that also has plenty of its own issues bode well for the team on Sunday. Additionally, 2024 Second-Team All-Pro cornerback Christian Gonzalez has been listed as out while 2025 fourth overall pick Will Campbell is questionable.

The Raiders have a tough schedule that features nine matchups against postseason teams from last year, including in five of their final six games. Getting off to a strong start and beating the weaker opponents on their schedule will be pivotal to making a playoff push.

