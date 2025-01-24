4 players who could reunite with Pete Carroll on the Raiders this offseason

One more domino has officially fallen in this year's head coaching cycle. During a week where we've seen multiple teams land their head coach, the Las Vegas Raiders have done the same.

On Friday morning, the Raiders officially hired Pete Carroll to be their next head coach. The former coach of the Seattle Seahawks brings a Super Bowl-winning résumé to Las Vegas in hopes that this could be a quick turnaround, almost similar to how Jim Harbaugh helped the L.A. Chargers this past season.

Looking ahead to the rest of the offseason now that they've got their man, the Raiders have some work to do. Of course, Carroll will begin by assembling his coaching staff. But, fans want to know how this roster is going to look in the coming days.

We've got free agency coming up and then of course the 2025 NFL Draft. But, specifically, Carroll could be eyeing some of his former players from when he spent years in Seattle.

Which players might Pete Carroll bring to the Raiders to reunite with him?

DK Metcalf, WR

You don't have to look far to see the longstanding DK Metcalf trade rumors. If Seattle does indeed try to trade him this offseason, the Raiders could be a great landing spot. Metcalf has the size, strength and speed you look for in a true no. 1 wideout and could pair well with someone like Jakobi Meyers. In six seasons, Metcalf has totaled over 6,000 receiving yards and 48 touchdowns, including double-digit seasons twice.

Russell Wilson, QB

The Raiders' biggest offseason need is once again quarterback. And, maybe the best and most realistic option for the team is to pursue free agent Russell Wilson if he's not re-signed in Pittsburgh. Carroll coached Wilson for the entirety of the quarterback's career in Seattle.

Although some may have questioned their relationship at times, Wilson set the record straight early in 2024 stating that they always had a great relationship. Signing Wilson would definitely be a "win-now" move for the Raiders.

Tyler Lockett, WR

Another wide receiver the Seahawks could move on from is Tyler Lockett, whose contract has an "out" this offseason. If Seattle chooses to cut Lockett, they save a whopping $17 million against the cap. You can essentially count on the two sides parting ways. It's happening.

Lockett is a great field-stretching option who makes his living on the difficult grabs down the field. He'd be a wonderful option for a Raiders team looking to win in the near future, but again, that depends on how the offseason pans out. Lockett is 32 years old, but he has been able to stay pretty healthy over the past few seasons.

Travis Homer, RB

This isn't a flashy name by any means, but the Raiders are going to see 31-year-old Ameer Abdullah enter free agency and, hopefully, they let him go. But, if they wanted to bring in another veteran to help out on third downs and special teams, Travis Homer would be the perfect fit.

He isn't going to do a lot in the run game, but he's an experienced third down back and has played a lot of snaps on special teams over the years. Plus, he is five years younger than Abdullah.