Polarizing former Raider Jack Jones earns second chance with AFC foe

The Las Vegas Raiders were no stranger to change this offseason. New general manager John Spytek and head coach Pete Carroll worked in conjunction to turn over this roster, specifically the back end of last year's defense.

After letting several of the team's top defenders leave in free agency, they also waived cornerback Jack Jones before the 2025 NFL Draft. Raider Nation had a complicated relationship with Jones, as he was both a big playmaker, but he also gave up too many touchdowns for the Silver and Black.

Fans will always remember his iconic pick-sixes against the Chargers, Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow, but they will also recall his tendency to bite on double moves and relinquish too many yards after the catch.

Former Raiders cornerback Jack Jones signs with Dolphins

Jones was not claimed on the waiver wire back in April, so he has been a free agent for the better part of the offseason. On Saturday morning, however, NFL Insider Jordan Schultz reported that Jones reached a deal with the Miami Dolphins, an AFC foe of the Raiders.

This news surely comes in the wake of the Dolphins learning earlier this week that Artie Burns, their veteran cornerback with eight seasons of NFL experience under his belt, tore his ACL and would miss the entire 2025 NFL season.

Miami needed to add talent at the cornerback position anyway after trading away Jalen Ramsey earlier this offseason, so Jones was an obvious addition. In fact, he should be in line to start right away opposite Storm Duck.

Once the new regime came into the picture in Las Vegas, Jones no longer fit the mold of the secondary Carroll was trying to build. He also got dramatically worse from his first Raiders season to his second, as his Pro Football Focus grade dropped from 71.6 to 53.9.

While Jones is capable of being a shutdown cornerback in the NFL, the three-year veteran is still a bit rough around the edges. Defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver will have his hands full setting him back on the right track in Miami, but the potential is certainly there.

Las Vegas does not play the Dolphins this season, so, barring a playoff matchup, the team should not have to face off against its former starter. However, if Jones becomes a mainstay in Miami and revives his career, the Silver and Black could be left regretting their decision in future matchups.

