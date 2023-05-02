1 Prospect in each round that the Raiders might regret passing on
Round six: The Las Vegas Raiders may regret passing on Dante Stills, DT, West Virginia
The Las Vegas Raiders went into the 2023 NFL Draft with a major need at the defensive tackle spot, and they got some help at No. 70 overall in Byron Young from Alabama. Later on, in the seventh round, the team added Nesta Jade Silvera, but was there a better prospect waiting for them in the round before?
In the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Raiders selected Amari Burney, a talented linebacker from the University of Florida, and the cousin of current cornerback, Brandon Facyson. Linebacker was certainly a position of need, and Burney was a solid get at No. 203 overall, but Dante Stills from West Virginia may have been the better pick.
Stills was a dominant performer for the Mountaineers, and finished his career with 52.5 tackles for a loss, and 23.5 sacks. He stepped onto the scene as a freshman and never looked back, and for the Raiders, they may have missed out on a good one, as Stills would go ten picks later to the Arizona Cardinals.