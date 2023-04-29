Raiders 2023 NFL Draft: Las Vegas adds depth to LB room with Amari Burney
With their second-to-last pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders continued to address the defense, selecting Amari Burney from the University of Florida.
The Las Vegas Raiders went into the 2023 NFL Draft needing help on all three levels of the defense, and they certainly made that a priority on Day 2 and 3. After adding a quality defensive tackle on Friday, the Raiders went out and got two defensive backs on Day 3, before landing a linebacker in the sixth-round.
The sixth round pick was Amari Burney from the University of Florida, a 6-foot-2 tweener who will likely be a special teams ace at the next level. Burney had an outstanding final season with the Gators, setting a career-high with 79 tackles, while also racking up four sacks and two interceptions.
Burney has excellent speed as well, and that should help him be a solid depth linebacker for the Silver and Black. Not many sixth-round picks make an instant impact as rookies, but Burney plays a position that should net him a long look this summer.
All told, the Silver and Black have picked eight players so far in the 2023 NFL Draft, including edge rusher Tyree Wilson, the No. 7 overall selection. Many are expected to make an impact in Year 1, especially Wilson and Michael Mayer, an elite tight end from Notre Dame that should slide in as the TE1 in Las Vegas with Darren Waller in New York.
Raiders hold one more pick in the 2023 NFL Draft
It has been a wild draft for the Raiders, as they have added some elite talent to the defense, bolstered the wide receiver room, and even got a potential long-term solution at the quarterback spot. Overall, this has been an excellent haul for general manager Dave Ziegler, who has one more selection left to go at No. 231 overall.