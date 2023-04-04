2023 NFL Draft: 3 positions the Raiders still must address this April
Interior Offensive Lineman
During the 2022 NFL Draft, the first pick of the David Ziegler regime as general manager was Dylan Parham, who played a big role for the Raiders as a rookie. Going into 2023, the center position is filled with Andre James, and Parham is more than likely going to come into camp as a starter at one of the offensive guard positions.
However, the other starting spot is up for grabs, and the Raiders could be looking to fill this role with another first-year player in 2023. There is significant Day 2 talent at both center and offensive guard, and if the Raiders can fill that role, you have to think the offensive line should be not only set in terms of starters, but deep as well going into camp.
Bringing back Jermaine Eluemunor fills the right tackle void, as the offensive line is in much better shape than it was a year ago. Ziegler has to make sure he prioritizes the offensive line this offseason, especially with an injury-prone quarterback under center in Jimmy Garoppolo, so it would make sense for one of their top-100 picks to go the interior offensive line.