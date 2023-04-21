2023 NFL Draft: Bold predictions for the Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders hold 12 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, and here are some bold predictions on how the event could shape up for the Silver and Black.
The 2023 NFL Draft is less than a week away, and for the Las Vegas Raiders, this has the chance to be one of the more exciting drafts in a long time. Not only does the Raiders hold the No. 7 overall pick, but also five of the first 109 selections, a haul that includes 12 picks in total over the three-day event.
For the Silver and Black, this draft has a chance to change the fortunes of the franchise, as the team has struggled in a big way to draft impact players in recent years. Sure, Maxx Crosby, Josh Jacobs, and even Hunter Renfrow have been big finds, but for the most part, the former regime of Mike Mayock and Jon Gruden swung and missed.
The new regime, led by Dave Ziegler and Josh McDaniels, did not hold much draft capital last year, as the team did not pick until the third round. This year, the pressure is on Ziegler to turn things around, especially after winning only six games off a playoff season the year before.
Here, we look at some bold predictions for the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2023 NFL Draft.