2023 NFL Draft: Raiders make massive trade with Eagles in full Round 1 mock draft
2023 NFL Draft: Raiders make massive trade with Eagles in Round 1 mock
30. Las Vegas Raiders: Calijah Kancey, DT, Pitt
The Las Vegas Raiders trade with the Philadelphia Eagles nets them a second first-round pick, and they continue to fix the defense with the selection. The pick is Calijah Kancey from Pitt, who has been getting top-20 buzz as of late and could be well gone by the time the Raiders are back on the clock.
If he is available, he has to be the pick, as his presence would take a ton of pressure off of Maxx Crosby coming off the edge. Kancey is an outstanding athlete, elite against the run and the pass, and fills a huge hole on this Raiders' defense.
31. Kansas City Chiefs: Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah
Despite having Travis Kelce on the roster, the Kansas City Chiefs add a tight end here to close the first round of our mock draft. Dalton Kincaid makes the jump over Michael Mayer from Notre Dame in our simulation, and gives the Chiefs a solid No. 2 behind Kelce on the depth chart.
So there you have it, our last full first-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft ahead of Thursday night's first round. The Las Vegas Raiders significantly upgrade their defense with this two-player haul, and will now have to wait until pick No. 70 overall on Day 2 before making another selection.