2023 NFL Draft: Raiders make massive trade with Eagles in full Round 1 mock draft
2023 NFL Draft: Raiders make massive trade with Eagles in Round 1 mock
27. Buffalo Bills: Will McDonald IV, Edge, Iowa State
The Buffalo Bills have established themselves as one of the elite teams in the AFC, but need to start winning big games in the postseason. Their defense looked terrible back in January, so it should be a priority on Thursday night, as they select Will McDonald IV from Arizona State.
28. Cincinnati Bengals: Myles Murphy, Edge, Clemson
The Cincinnati Bengals strike gold at No. 28 overall, as Myles Murphy is an edge rusher from Clemson that could go in the top-15 picks on Day 1. Murphy has an incredible ability to get after the quarterback, and the Bengals certainly have their issues on defense.
29. New Orleans Saints: Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia
The New Orleans Saints will have former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr under center next season, as they look to find some stability at the position. Carr is always at his best with a real option at tight end to throw to, and Darnell Washington from Georgia has the size to be a real impact player in Year 1.