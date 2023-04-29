2023 NFL Draft: Where do the Las Vegas Raiders pick on Day 3
The Las Vegas Raiders have already added four players to the roster via the 2023 NFL Draft, and they have a wealth of selections on Day 3.
The Las Vegas Raiders go into Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft loaded with draft capital, which is a good thing considering there is still a lot of work left to be done. Day 3 of the NFL Draft has four rounds, starting in the fourth round, and the Raiders will be on the board early on.
Las Vegas will have their first pick come at No. 109 overall, or the seventh selection during the third day of festivities. The Raiders have added two defensive players, and two offensive players across the first three rounds, including a surprising wide receiver pick towards the end of Day 2 in Tre Tucker.
The biggest name has been Tyree Wilson, the team's seventh overall selection on Day 1. On Day 2, Las Vegas traded up for Notre Dame star tight end Michael Mayer, arguably the best player in the draft class at his postion group.
So where do the Raiders pick on Saturday?
Round 4: Pick No. 104
Round 5: Pick No. 144
Round 6: Pick No. 203, 204 and 214
Round 7: Pick No. 220 and 231
The Raiders have seven selections on Saturday to kick off the third day, but that could change in a hurry if they decide to trade up or down across the next four rounds. Dave Ziegler has done a nice job stacking talent this draft season, setting the Raiders up for long-term success, but what he does on Day 3 could make-or-break this draft season for the second-year general manager.
