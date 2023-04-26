Las Vegas Raiders: 2023 NFL Draft Tracker, Grades, and More
The 2023 NFL Draft is upon up, and as we make our way across the next three days, our Las Vegas Raiders draft tracker will have all the information you need.
It is officially time for the 2023 NFL Draft, and the Las Vegas Raiders go into the event loaded with excellent draft capital. For the Silver and Black, the theme of the offseason has been change, as they moved on from Derek Carr at quarterback, and traded away star tight end Darren Waller.
Now, second-year general manager Dave Ziegler will be tasked with making sure he connects on all 12 of his draft picks this year, especially pick No. 7 overall, as the team has struggled in the first round in years past. For Ziegler, this year marks his first time picking on Day 1, as he traded away both his first and second-round picks to Green Bay last offseason for Davante Adams.
There are still plenty of holes to fill on the roster, even after a frenzy of signings during the free agency waves, so expect the three-day event to be more than action-packed for the Las Vegas Raiders.
Las Vegas Raiders list of 2023 NFL Draft picks
Round 1, Pick No. 7
Round 2, Pick No. 38
Round 3, Pick No. 70
Round 3, Pick No. 100 (Darren Waller trade)
Round 4, Pick No. 109
Round 5, Pick No. 141
Round 5, Pick No. 144 (From Atlanta)
Round 5, Pick No. 174
Round 6, Pick No. 204 (From Dallas)
Round 6, Pick No. 214
Round 7, Pick No. 220 (From Arizona)
Round 7, Pick No. 231 (From New England)
As the draft continues on, check back here for instant reaction and grades from every pick the Raiders make. As we know, things can change in a big way in terms of where the team actually ends up picking, and this will be your one-stop for everything Raiders Draft.