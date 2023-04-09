2023 NFL Mock Draft: Raiders pass on a QB, move down, pick twice in full first-round mock
The Las Vegas Raiders hold the No. 7 overall pick in 2023, but here, they trade down in the first, while finding a trade partner late on Day 1 as well.
The 2023 NFL Draft is only a few weeks away, so teams like the Las Vegas Raiders are in the final stages of their draft process. Of course, a lot will change from now until Day 1 kicks off later this month, as draft orders can change, as well as positional needs.
However, with the first two waves of free agency in the books, team rosters already look a lot different than they did at the end of the 2022 NFL regular season. For the Raiders, 2023 will bring a ton of change, and after a strong showing in free agency, Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft cannot come fast enough.
Here, we go through a first-round mock draft using NFL Mock Draft Database's simulator, and the Raiders are more than active on Day 1.
1. Carolina Panthers: Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
The Carolina Panthers hold the No. 1 overall pick after a trade with the Chicago Bears, and with it, they add a franchise quarterback in Bryce Young from Alabama. CJ Stroud and Young are considered the QB1A and 1B in this year's class, and in the end, the Panthers go with Young.
2. Houston Texans: CJ Stroud, QB, Ohio State
With pick No. 2 overall, the Houston Texans are able to find a long-term solution at the quarterback position, adding CJ Stroud from Ohio State. Stroud is considered the best quarterback in this draft class by many publications, and in Houston, they give the Texans their best solution at the position since Deshaun Watson.