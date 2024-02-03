3 moves Raiders need to make after hiring Kliff Kingsbury
Mainly, figure out the QB.
4 of 4
3. Rebuild the offensive line
The Raiders offensive was fine last season, but if you're going to do Steps 1 and 2, you probably need to do Step 3 first. At least four of this year's guys are headed to free agency this offseason, meaning the opportunity's there to build a line in the way that Kingsbury wants to, and immediately. As fans of the Eagles, Lions, and Cowboys have seen over the last couple years, good line play makes up for so, so much. Even if the Raiders don't make a huge move for the 1st pick, or the best free agent wide receiver on the market, getting an elite offensive line should be a top priority.