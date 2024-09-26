3 storylines for the Raiders' bounce back game against the Browns
By Levi Dombro
How will injury-replacement players perform?
After an unbelievably healthy offseason for the Raiders, they have been bit by the injury bug early and often to begin the 2024 season.
First, rising star DE Malcolm Koonce went down, and then Tyree Wilson got injured, leaving the Raiders edge rusher position very thin. Luckily, Wilson returned to action, but he needs to step up to fill the void left by Koonce.
Currently, Charles Snowden and Janarius Robinson are making more of an impact on pass rushing snaps, but Wilson has been surprisingly stout in the run game. These three players need to continue developing and Patrick Graham needs to recognize their strengths and weaknesses if the team wants to take the pressure off of a hobbled Maxx Crosby.
There are a handful of newer injuries that the team is dealing with too: LB Divine Deablo, RT Thayer Munford Jr., and SS Marcus Epps.
Deablo missed Week 3's game against Carolina and has not practiced since. He was replaced by Luke Masterson. The whole defensive group was disjointed on Sunday, so it's impossible to pin it completely on Masterson, but the defense needs to find another gear this week with him in the lineup. Masterson did collect seven tackles on Sunday.
SS Marcus Epps was placed on season-ending IR after an injury he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Panthers as well.
Epps was the team's second-leading tackler through three games but will not suit up for the Raiders again in 2024, so all eyes will be on his replacement: Isaiah Pola-Mao.
Pola-Mao has been a solid rotational piece for the Raiders for the last few seasons, but this Sunday against Cleveland will mark his first career start. Based on his track record, he should fit in nicely in terms of production, but the big question will be if he can match Epps' leadership and IQ on the back end of the defense.
Starting RT Thayer Munford Jr. also left the Week 3 contest early with a knee and ankle injury and has not participated in practice yet this week.
The obvious replacement for him is DJ Glaze, who filled in admirably for Munford Jr. on Sunday, but he is a young rookie with just 62 NFL snaps under his belt.
Against a ferocious Browns defense in Week 4, Glaze will need to grow up fast and protect Gardner Minshew from the likes of Myles Garrett if he wants the team to have any success. Let's hope he is up to the task.