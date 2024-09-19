3 storylines for the Raiders' home opener against the Panthers
By Levi Dombro
After an exciting Week 2 victory over the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, the Las Vegas Raiders will finally get a chance to play at home in Week 3 against the Carolina Panthers.
Carolina has owned the league's worst record during the last two seasons, and they will have to travel across three time zones to reach Las Vegas. But this is the NFL, and there's a reason they play the games.
The Raiders have not been above humiliating losses the last few seasons. Tyson Bagent took down the Raiders in his first career start with the Bears last season, and in 2022, the Raiders lost to Baker Mayfield and the Rams just days after his signing, and to Jeff Saturday who came straight off the couch to coach in his first NFL game.
But this is not the same Raiders team. That was the Josh McDaniels-led Raiders, and this is the Antonio Pierce era.
Although the Panthers have begun the 2024 season 0-2 with two blowout losses, they have made some major changes ahead of their Week 3 matchup against the Raiders.
Here's the storylines to monitor as the Raiders vs. Panthers game approaches.