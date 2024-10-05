3 storylines for the Raiders' rivalry game against the Broncos
By Levi Dombro
Is Alexander Mattison the starting running back?
After dramatically outperforming Zamir White in Sunday's contest against the Cleveland Browns, Alexander Mattison was poised to see more snaps in Week 5.
Pierce had this to say about the running back room on Monday:
Now, with White leaving practice early on Wednesday and not participating on Thursday, Mattison is poised to be the starter against the Broncos, both by merit and circumstance.
Mattison gives the Raiders a better chance to win as the starting back, averaging 5.1 yards per carry as opposed to White's 3.4.
White has also failed to find the end zone this year, while Mattison is the team's leader in touchdowns with three (two rushing, one receiving).
In fewer snaps, Mattison has had more production in the passing game as well.
So far this season, Mattison has yet to carry the ball more than five times in a game. Even if White plays, the Raiders will limit his touches considering he is less than 100% health-wise.
If Mattison can replicate his production in a larger workload, he may be the starter for the rest of the season.