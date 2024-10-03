3 teams the Raiders cannot trade Davante Adams to
By Brad Weiss
1. Kansas City Chiefs
When it comes to the No. 1 team that the Raiders cannot trade Davante Adams to, the answer is very clear. After losing Rashee Rice to injury in the team's 17-10 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, the Kansas City Chiefs should be looking for reinforcements at the wide receiver position, and they may make a play for Adams.
Adding Adams to an offense that has helped the Chiefs to a 4-0 start would be a death knell for the Raiders in terms of trying to catch the Chiefs in the AFC West. Adams would be going to Kansas City to play with not only one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL in Patrick Mahomes, but also to a team that has an offensive genius at the helm at head coach in Andy Reid.
Raiders fans have seen many stars leave via trade in recent years, and this would be another in a long line of guys who we thought would help turn the franchise around leaving the franchise before their contract is finished. Adams on the Chiefs would be a nightmare for the Raiders, and for the rest of the AFC, it would likely mean another year with Kansas City back in the Super Bowl.