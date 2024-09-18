Just Blog Baby
4 Biggest underperformers in Raiders Week 2 win

Although the team was able to earn a victory, these three players still struggled mightily.

By Levi Dombro

Las Vegas Raiders v Baltimore Ravens
Las Vegas Raiders v Baltimore Ravens / Brandon Sloter/GettyImages
Nobody expected the Las Vegas Raiders to walk into M&T Bank Stadium and take down the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, but that's exactly what happened, thanks to a few key performances.

The game, however, was not perfect. Despite the heroics of a few Raiders, there were a handful of players that did not perform at the level they are expected to.

While no player can be perfect week in and week out, a few pivotal players for Las Vegas have established a worrisome trend of underperforming through two weeks.

