4 players that could surprisingly be an option for the Raiders now
Now that the Franchise Tag deadline has passed, the free agency picture is way more clear.
Chiefs DT Chris Jones
The Chiefs were always going to have a tough decision to make, with both Jones and cornerback L'Jarius Sneed seen as prime candidates for the tag. They eventually went with Sneed, which automatically makes Jones the premier free agent of the offseason. The Raiders need defensive line help badly – and always will in a division with Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert. And if you want to believe the NFL Insider rumblings, not only do the two sides make a ton of sense together, but there may already be some movement. If the Raiders wanted to open the Tom Telesco-Antonio Pierce era with a bang, throwing a ton of money to land the biggest free agent available would be a good way to do it. Even with the roster where it is, Vegas sells itself, and the Raiders could sell Jones on the opportunity to headline a free agent class that finally gave his former Chiefs a worthy adversary in the division. There would still be plenty of work to do, but Jones and a big move at QB – whether through a draft trade up or otherwise – would be one hell of a start for Pierce.