5 way too early stat predictions for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023
By Brad Weiss
The 2023 NFL season is still months away, and we have not even gotten to the grind of the summer months for the Las Vegas Raiders. The Silver and Black had big expectations going into last season, but those expectations have been tampered a bit, especially coming off a six-win season, and moving on from Derek Carr.
With the 2023 NFL schedule out, we have a good look at the landscape the Raiders must overcome to make it back to the playoffs after missing out last season. To make the playoffs, players will need to step up in a big way, and that could lead to some big seasons from guys you may not expect it from.
We have already tried to predict how the season could play out in terms of wins and losses, and here, we take a look at five early statistical predictions for the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders.
5. Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo will set a career-high in passing touchdowns
Playing as a member of the San Francisco 49ers during the 2019 NFL season, Jimmy Garoppolo started all 16 games. That season, Jimmy G led the 49ers to the Super Bowl, a game they lost 31-20 to the Kansas City Chiefs, a team he will play twice this upcoming season.
Garoppolo was able to stay healthy and show that if he can stay off the injured list, he can be a very productive NFL quarterback. The new Raiders QB set a career high with 27 touchdown passes that season, while throwing for nearly 4,000 yards in the process.
With Davante Adams, Michael Mayer, Jakobi Meyers, Josh Jacobs, and Hunter Renfrow as key weapons in 2023, you have to like Garoppolo to get close to the 30-touchdown mark. If he can stay healthy, a new career-high could be incoming.