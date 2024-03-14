5-round Raiders mock draft after first wave of free agency
Here's how the next wave of the offseason might pan out.
Like most teams, it's been an active week for the Raiders. Free agency is always a hectic time, and the Raiders made the most of the cap space they had available to them, bringing in Miami star defensive tackle Christian Wilkins on a four-year, $110 million deal. That wasn't it though, as new GM Tom Telesco brought in former Colts backup quarterback Gardner Minshew (two-years, $25 million) as well as re-signing center Andre James, running back Ameer Abdullah, and linebacker Kana'i Mauga. The only other real noteworthy move made by the Raiders so far was releasing quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, which was widely-expected after he was suspended two games for violating the league's performance enhancing substance policy.
And while there are certainly more moves to be made in the coming weeks and months, the primary wave of free agency – when teams throw big time money at big name players – is drawing to a close. With the NFL Draft rapidly approaching, teams will start gearing up for the long weekend in April – if they haven't already – and the long gamut of Pro Days and interviews that lead up to it. As it stands currently, the Raiders have eight picks in this year's draft – more than enough to make a real impact on the roster heading into next year. So here's how, after the first major wave of free agency, a five-round Raiders draft might look.