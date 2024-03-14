5-round Raiders mock draft after first wave of free agency
Here's how the next wave of the offseason might pan out.
Round 5, Pick 148: Roger Rosengarten, T, Washington
Rosengarten started 15 games at right tackle for one of the most pass-heavy teams in college football, so the concerns about learning pass protection in the NFL are less glaring. He was a four-star recruit out of high school that also played basketball and baseball, which isn't a make-or-break point as much as it just highlights his athleticism (especially at 6'5 and over 300lbs). He projects as a swing tackle at the NFL level, which is more than enough to keep you on a roster and get you paid. Both the Raiders' current tackles ranked among Pro Football Focus' Top-25 players at that position, so it's not like they'd need to rush him into action. After Day 2, the draft's mostly about developmental projects, which is exactly what Rosengarten would be.