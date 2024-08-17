Aidan O'Connell vs. Gardner Minshew: The case for each Raiders QB
By Levi Dombro
Gardner Minshew
If the Raiders want to win right now, Minshew could be their best option because he brings a wealth of experience and swagger to a team with an already elite defense.
Minshew and the Indianapolis Colts were one pass away from making the playoffs in the AFC last season, and the incompletion was not his fault. In games where he started or played over half the snaps, the Colts were 9-6. In the two games he did not, the team was 0-2.
He is not the perfect quarterback by any means, but he has always found a way. It may not be pretty or conventional, but results will always matter more than style.
The journeyman QB also has the support of many in NFL circles. Dan Orlovsky detailed the most important qualities that an NFL quarterback can have, and Minshew is one of the best in the league in terms of his second-reaction ability.
Orlovsky said that he included Minshew because he is “one of the best [in the NFL] at off-schedule plays” and noted that his QBR under pressure was the fifth-best in the league last season. Many are concerned about the Raiders’ offensive line holding up amidst all of its injuries, so his ability to improvise should be highly sought-after by the coaching staff.
Dez Bryant, a former First Team All-Pro wide receiver for the Dallas Cowboys, is also joining the Minshew Mania. He supported the QB in a series of tweets.
These two obviously have no say in who the Raiders’ quarterback will be, but it is encouraging for people with no connection to the organization to notice his ability.
Last season, Minshew completed over 62% of his passes for 3,305 yards and 15 touchdowns. He only threw nine interceptions on nearly 500 attempts as well. He did so with far inferior weapons than he will have in Las Vegas this season.
His interception percentage was well below the league average and far better than notorious protectors of the ball, like Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff, in addition to superstars like Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, Brock Purdy, and Patrick Mahomes. He was also sacked at a rate well below the league average and evaded the rush better than Lamar Jackson and Justin Fields did.
He also led two game-winning drives in 2023, one of which was against the Baltimore Ravens. He also took down the Houston Texans early in the season and scored 38 points against the Cleveland Browns, who have one of the best defenses in the AFC.
Let’s also not forget that he beat the Raiders last season at the end of the year when it mattered most.
Starting Minshew likely gives the Raiders a better chance of winning immediately, and there is no time to waste. Four of the first five opponents on the schedule for Las Vegas are AFC teams, two of which are divisional opponents and two of which are likely Wildcard contenders as well. His experience could come into play for these early season tests, as three of these games are on the road as well.
Without giving Minshew a shot, the team may waste another year of Maxx Crosby and Davante Adams’ prime trying to figure other things out. An elite defense just needs a solid quarterback, and given his track record, you could say that Minshew is at least that.