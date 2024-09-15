Antonio Pierce calls out everyone who picked the Raiders to lose in Week 2
It was apparently Bizzaro Week in the NFL on Sunday. The Saints boatraced the Cowboys in Dallas, the Lions looked mortal at home, and all three West Coast teams that were traveling east for early kickoffs won. Despite a weirdly upside down week of NFL results, no game was more surprising than the Raiders' 26-23 win, in Baltimore, over the Ravens.
On its own, the win was impressive enough to be the Raiders' best game of the year regardless of anything that happens going forward. (Maybe not anything, but you get the point.) After they let a winnable game against the Chargers slip away, heading across the country for an early kickoff against one of the three best teams in the NFL was a recipe for disaster – it wouldn't have surprised anyone if the Raiders had faded in the second half and gone back to Vegas still winless on the year.
Instead, the Raiders will now head into their home opener coming off Antonio Pierce's first signature win as the official head coach. After the game, he wasted no time letting people know that the Raiders are keeping receipts, because of course they are.
Antonio Pierce puts basically every NFL fan on blast for picking the Ravens to win
"A win where we were 10 point underdogs," Pierce said. "Disrespected in the National Football League. I've been in the game a long time – not too many times, do teams get picked to lose by 10 points. Our guys took it personal, and that was good."
I mean, you can't exactly blame him for this. There wasn't a single ounce of Raiders optimism leading up to this week, and I'm not sure I saw a single prediction this week that was anything other than, "Lmao yeah the Ravens will be fine." When you pull off maybe the biggest upset of the NFL season, you're allowed to let people know after the game. Fairplay by everyone involved.
The good news is that after a week where everyone thought the Raiders were going to get embarassed, the penduluum is about to swing so, so far in the other direction next: the Carolina Panthers are coming to town.