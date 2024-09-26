Antonio Pierce hints at personnel changes after Raiders' Week 3 loss
It always felt like the Raiders were going to make some moves this week. Even putting aside all the Antonio Pierce 'business decision' stuff, their performance in Week 3's loss to the Panthers warranted it. Sending the message doesn't hurt, but also it's just in the Raiders' best interest to try something else – especially on offense – after three games of underwhelming production.
RELATED: Davante Adams weighs in on Raiders' current quarterback dilemma
After Sunday's loss, Pierce didn't mince words about what the Raiders' review process was going to look like this week. The first signs of that showed up on Wednesday when Pierce was asked about rookie offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson, and whether coaches saw enough during his debut to warrant a bigger role this week.
It sure sounds like Jackson Powers-Johnson may start next week
Gotta love a straightforward, three-word answer. So many NFL coaches would talk around this question for three-and-a-half dopey minutes to avoid any hint of competitive disadvantage.
Powers-Johnson, the Raiders' second-round pick (44th overall) in this year's draft, looked awfully impressive in his debut on Sunday. Despite not starting, he subbed in for Dylan Parham at right guard and played pretty well over 21 snaps (18 pass, three run). According to Pro Football Focus, Powers-Johnson ranks among the Top-10 guards in pass-blocking, run-blocking, pressures allowed, and overall grade. The sample size isn't there yet, but it's hard to not be optimistic about his start.
Which is excellent news for the Raiders, because their offensive line could use the help. While they've gotten off to a good start in pass protection (9th best, per PFF), they've struggled to run the ball and their blocking grades (31st) reflect that. Parham's been the only above-average run blocker on the line, while Thayer Munford Jr. and Cody Whitehair own the two worst run block grades, respectively, of any lineman in football this year.
It quite literally cannot get any worse for the Raiders – and Powers-Johnson was always going to takeover for someone sooner than later – so if there was a move coming this week, the timing wouldn't be all that surprising. Hope JPJ's ready for a nice easy first start against [checks schedule] the Cleveland Browns' defensive line.