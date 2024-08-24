Antonio Pierce hints at wide receiver roster decisions after final preseason game
The Raiders' final game of the 2024 preseason was all about the roster bubble. As opposed to the 49ers, who had their starters play a few series, all of the Raiders' expected starters – as well as a good chunk of their backups – didn't even suit up on Friday night. It gave plenty of roster bubble guys their last real chance to make an impression, and ended with one of the weirder plays you'll see all year.
Basically, it was a big night for the team's wide receiver depth. Guys like Ramel Keyton, Kristian Wilkerson, Jalen Guyton, and Tyreik McAllister were all competing for, realistically, the last roster spot in that room. And while Keyton finished the night with the most receptions, it was McAllister's performance – 194 total yards and two touchdowns – that, according to Antonio Pierce, "moved the needle."
"He's got some juice, right?," Pierce said. "He came from the CFL, played running back, never really played wide receiver. You can see that transition in the offseason program. I thought he did a hell of a job in training camp. Just quietly ... We've been seeing it in practice, but today he took it to another level. Took one to the crib. Hell of a catch and adjustment on the reception. Even just covering kicks. He moved the needle tonight."
Maybe I'm reading too much into it, but that certainly sounds like Pierce talking about a guy who's made the team. McAllister was a popular roster bubble pick over the last few weeks, and NFL teams love when guys 45-53 can contribute meaningfully on special teams. McAllister's been one of their better special teams players all preseason, so it wouldn't be all that surprising to see the team carry him as a return guy/reserve wide receiver when camp breaks next week.