Raiders' final play of the game was the craziest moment of the preseason
If you were watching the NFL Network at 1130 PM on a Friday night, shame on you.
If you weren't, you really should have been. But you did click on this link, so it's important for you to know that the final play of the game made the entire evening worth it. 25ish seconds of absolute chaos made up for an entire game of Nathan Peterman and, worst of all, a tie. With no time left on the clock, the 49ers decided to just absolutely send it and almost had the highlight of the season in the process. Every time you think you've reached the pinnacle of this video, there's a new twist. It's like a tiny little 25-second Knives Out football movie. This will be how we always remember the third game of the Raiders' 2024 preseason.
That's the good stuff
That's the good stuff. You can almost hear Doc Emerick screaming adjectives at you. Every single one of those DBs is going to get chewed out in their next meeting – just bat it down! – but whatever. That is absolutely how you end your final preseason game of the year. What a performance from everyone involved. For a moment there, I really did think that the 49ers were going to score. I thought were were going to get a Big Guy Hail Mary Rugby Style touchdown in a preseason game; there's almost a Pac 12 After Dark flavor to it.
I actually don't think anyone in the crowd would have cared if the 49ers had scored, either. Anything's better than a tie.