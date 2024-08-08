Awful Raiders QB ranking could actually be the best news possible
Hey! Did you know that the Raiders' QB situation is depressing? You see, they don't really have a good one on the roster, and will spend the season (presumably) bouncing back and forth between Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell. This is, of course, all new information that hasn't been hammered into our skulls for the last six months. I'm sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but I'm not sure Minshew and O'Connell are going to be good enough to win the division.
Bleacher Report certainly doesn't think so either. And they took a few minutes off from pitching their next Davante Adams trade to talk about how bad the Minshew/O'Connell duo really is. In an article about which NFL starting QBs may lose their job, BR found a way to list both of the Raiders' guys. That feels like it's against the rules but whatever.
BR thinks both Raiders QBs will lose their job, and we should be so lucky
"All in all, whomever efficiently operates offensive coordinator Luke Getsy's quick-hitting passing attack the fastest should establish himself as Las Vegas' starter ... Whomever the starter is for Vegas this fall will undoubtedly enter Week 1 with a short leash."
Whomever! How fancy. If you want to just focus on how Bleacher Report are once again Raiders haters who are just mad that Tom Telesco is playing chess and not checkers by employing two bad quarterbacks instead of one good one, go for it. I won't stop you.
But reader, this is good news. Macro-level arguments about the morality of tanking aside, it's probably in the Raiders' best interest to lose a bunch of games this year. Do you really want them to find some Minshew Magic and win eight games this year? That's how they pick 16th in next year's draft and run it back with, like, another new tight end.
This year's goals should be: 1. Embarrass the Chargers; and 2. lose enough games to remind everyone why Minshew's on his fourth team in six seasons. When he's backing up Dak Prescott next season, we'll all remember this blog fondly.