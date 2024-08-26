Bears could help Raiders solve their quarterback problem with one simple trade
It's that wonderful time of the year: the week when NFL teams convince themselves that players who weren't good enough to make a roster on another team will actually work out for them. They simply weren't coached up the right way! And even though they were CB6 on the roster for the third preseason game, they flashed a couple times against that one college QB who put up huge numbers for an FCS school.
Now imagine if we did that, but with the Raiders and their quarterbacks? [/taps ear piece] Oh, we already have been? For two months? And it's probably not going to stop until next March? Football's so back!
Latest Raiders-Bears trade idea is fine, I guess
The idea/single tweet comes from The Athletic's Ted Nguyen, who seemingly focuses more on the Raiders than other teams around the league (which is great because his film study stuff is top notch). Nguyen saw the Raiders' two backup quaterback options and thought, hell, what if they got a little weird and had THREE.
Sure! It's honestly very difficult to have a strong opinion one way or another about a hypothetical trade idea on Twitter that involves Tyson Bagent and a fourth round pick, but I'm all for it regardless. If it stops Bears fans from pretending that Bagent is the next Kirk Cousins, I'm all for it. If there's one thing that would be more entertaining than the coming endless arguments about which replacement-level QB should be overthrowing Davante Adams, it's adding a third replacement-level QB that's able to overthrow Davante Adams.
In fact, the Raiders should compile all of the backup QBs that are available across the league. They should just do a weird performance art thing where every quarter is played by a different backup, and then just see what happens. They could bring the bullpen revolution into football and change the game the way is played forever. All for Tyson Bagent.