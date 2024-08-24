Biggest winners and losers from Raiders' final game of the 2024 preseason
While you were doing any number of things with your August Friday night, the Raiders' preseason quietly came to a close. Fittingly enough, it ended in a tie – though the final minute of the game almost made watching it worthwhile.
Fans who showed up at Allegiant Stadium didn't get to see any starters – or backups, really – but there were plenty of performances that'll affect how the 53-man roster looks when it's all squared away next week. These are the biggest winners and losers from the Raiders' final preseason game: TIE edition.
Winners
1. Tyreik McAllister
McAllister's probably the easiest/most obvious answer of anyone on this list. No one had a better game than the Raiders' wide receiver, who probably earned himself a job with his two touchdown performance. McAllister's been one of the Raiders' better return guys this preseason, and his 81-yard punt return was probably the best moment of the game that didn't include a bunch of chaotic laterals. I don't imagine he sees a lot of snaps on offense this season – at least not in the early weeks – but he's clearly a guy that can help on special teams. When you're a roster bubble player, that makes all the difference.
2. Matthew Butler
The defensive line depth was always going to stay concerning regardless of who makes the team, but Butler made a pretty good case for himself on Friday night. His first quarter sack just happened to be the team's first sack of the entire preseason, and he added another TFL and a few QB hits later in the game. Most of the defensive lineman on the bubble actually had decent games, but Butler's night stood out just a bit more than anyone else's.
Losers
Kristian Wilkerson
As far as third preseason games go, Wilkerson actually had a decent night. He finished with the second-most receptions and receiving yards, and even had one of the Raiders' two offensive touchdowns. Normally, that'd feel like enough to win a roster spot. But the wide receiver room in Las Vegas is sneaky deep, and McAllister's night overshadowed everyone else's performance. It's hard to find a spot for Wilkerson, though a practice squad spot feels likely.
Dylan Laube
He'll make the team, but it was a rough night for Laube. His training camp practices have garnered a whole bunch of attention, but his game performances have been quick to remind everyone that he's a 5'10, 200 lbs rookie who played at New Hampshire. He got the start on Friday night and didn't do much with it, ending the night with 12 yards on three carries. It's a shame that he fumbled the ball on what was otherwise a pretty nice play, but you just can't do that as a running back fighting for snaps. There are still plenty of reasons to be excited about what Laube can do for the Raiders this season, but it may take a little longer than anyone thought a few weeks ago.