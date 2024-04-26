Best memes and tweets from fans reacting to Raiders drafting Brock Bowers
In hindsight, a QB wasn't all that realistic. (That's what we're telling ourselves, at least.)
The Falcons ruined everything.
When Atlanta shocked the entire NFL world (and maybe the whole world in general??) by taking Washington QB Michael Penix 8th overall, the Raiders' QB dreams got bleak. Minnesota followed by trading up one spot to take JJ McCarthy, and Denver followed suit by taking Bo Nix.
So, by the time the Raiders even got to pick, the top six QBs in the draft were gone. Very normal stuff!
That made the pick for Vegas pretty obvious, and they didn't disappoint. Georgia tight end/future wide receiver Brock Bowers was the guy, and Raiders Twitter had some mixed reactions.