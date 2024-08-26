Bill Belichick and Maxx Crosby are officially teaming up for the 2024 NFL season
Since this week is chalk full of nitty-gritty roster transactions, I'm happy to announce that the Raiders made a little news that has nothing to do with 53-man roster projections. And it gets better: this news is not only pointless, but it has the power to bring the most unnecessarily-large amount of speculation into your life. Surely no one will read into the fact that, this year, Bill Belichick and Maxx Crosby are doing a podcast together. It's like if the Kelce brothers had nothing in common and absolutely no chemistry.
In a bit of a Monday afternoon news dump, it was announced that the "Let's Go!" podcast – which I promise is a real thing – is undergoing some staffing changes. Gone is former co-host Tom Brady, who presumably has other stuff going on, I don't know. Both Belichick and Crosby are in, however, which is a move that's just RIPE for irresponsible assumptions.
Maxx Crosby and Bill Belichick are the new Kelce Brothers
They almost got a smile out of Bill, so you know the money must be good. It will be genuinely interesting to hear Crosby and Belichick talk defense, and I imagine there are going to be at least a couple blog-worthy moments in my future. But that's not what I'm here to point out or talk about. What I'm here to point out and talk about is the fact that Bill Belichick will be podcasting with Maxx Crosby; Bill Belichick will be getting to know, and talking ball, and just generally becoming close with Raiders' defensive star Maxx Crosby. I'm all in on Antonio Pierce and Patrick Graham, but if the Raiders season goes south in a hurry – which has never happened before and certainly not recently – it never hurts to know that one of the team's most important players is podcast co-hosts with Bill Belichick.
All I'm saying is: Bill Belichick and Maxx Crosby are hosting a podcast together. I would never go out on a limb and assume that they'd talk about things outside the podcast rundown, but if I could have Maxx Crosby cohost a podcast with any available head coach, it would be Bill Belichick. At the very least, you know Bill has coaching tips for him. Put on the Tyree Wilson tape and let's get this thing fixed once and for all. And maybe Maxx gives Bill some Raiders gear? And maybe Bill wears that Raiders gear? On Sundays? With a headset? If they can give Rob Ryan a made up title and three job duties, they can do that for Bill Belichick.