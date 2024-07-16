Boomer Esiason hints at when the Jets might acquire Davante Adams from Raiders
If you thought now that Raiders' training camp was getting underway, that you'd be done with the summer of Davante Adams rumors, I'm sorry. In fact, it's probably only going to get worse. But on the bright side, training camp videos are close?
Just as a quick recap: it's been a tough week for people holding onto Davante Adams Raiders' futures. The Netflix show "Receivers" hasn't been a great endorsement of the team's ability to keep him happy, and his recent comments on podcasts don't entirely paint the picture of a guy who's happy in his situation. On top of all that, you have former-NFL-QB-turned-radio-guy Boomer Esiason predicting that Adams is as good as gone this summer. So, yeah, not great.
And not only that, but Esiason is so confident that he's already calling his shots. Earlier this week, he went into a bit more detail about when (when!) Adams' supposedly-inevitable trade to the Jets is going to take place.
Esiason hints at when the Jets might trade for Davante Adams
“The dead cap for the Raiders this year is $40 million. I’m hearing that this is gonna happen - if it does happen - in late August or early September,” Esiason said. “And the cap hit for him is $25 million.
Well, if he's hearing late August or early Septemeber, it's probably going to be late August or early September. Noted NFL insider Boomer Esiason doesn't get this stuff wrong. If a team from New York City (/New Jersey) wants a guy, they get their guy. All the Raiders can do is hope they get a Day 3 pick back.
And if you're one of those people who thinks this entire paragraph is just sour grapes at the idea of Aaron Rodgers and the Jets just inviting Adams out of the door, you'd be absolutely right. That's exactly what this entire paragraph is.